America Together
Published

Florida principal lines high school's driveway with 2020 class photos

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
America Together: Uplifting images of Americans pulling together during coronavirus pandemicVideo

America Together: Uplifting images of Americans pulling together during coronavirus pandemic

Every day and in every community, the coronavirus pandemic is bringing out the best in Americans. Take a look at some inspiring images of Americans pulling together in a time of crisis.

Comin’ through — it’s the class of 2020, down a new kind of memory lane.

One principal in Florida has gone the extra mile to celebrate the high school's graduating seniors amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has upended time-honored teenage traditions like proms and graduations.

Though the Poplar Springs High School building in Graceville has been closed during the COVID-19 crisis, Principal Farica West felt compelled to celebrate the 30 students graduating this year in a big way.

“They’re missing a lot of the memorable moments that we all hold near and dear to our hearts throughout our whole lives,” West told WMBB.

Determined, the principal reached out to the photographer who took the twelfth graders’ senior portraits, and had the photos enlarged and printed to line both sides of the school’s scenic driveway.

The uplifting display has become quite the local attraction, West said.

“People who don’t even have students here, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi… have driven over just to drive through and see and honor our students,” she claimed.

One senior student agreed that the unique photo display has been heartening amid an uncertain future.

“I don't think she could've done it any more perfect, it's a wonderful idea and very thoughtful," senior student Peyton Brannan told WTVY of Farcia’s vision.

The senior tribute is also a hit on Facebook, where a post about the school's actions has received over 500 likes and 340 shares.

“Be grateful for even the obstacles in life. They don’t define us if we don’t let them,” the post's message reads. “Poplar Springs High School honors our Class of 2020. Together we stand, Mighty Atomics!”

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak