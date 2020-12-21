Heinz ‘Lockdown Lovebaby’ swag for infants conceived at start of quarantine goes out of stock, again

Heinz launched an interesting clothing and accessory line for babies who were conceived at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, and Canadian parents seem to absolutely love it.

The limited-edition swag includes baby onesies and bibs, and has been branded as the "Lockdown Lovebaby Collection" by the food giant’s baby food line Heinz by Nature. On Friday, 15,000 people joined a virtual queue for Lockdown Lovebaby’s midnight giveaway, which went completely out of stock in 3 minutes, a spokesperson told Fox News.

The turnout is certainly interesting considering the collection was said to be free exclusively to babies born on Dec. 18 – the 9-month mark for self-isolation orders, according to Heinz by Nature’s initial press release.

Parents who snagged these unconventional freebies were able to get access to gear featuring humorous sayings that address the circumstances of their child’s conception.

Some examples include, "While you were hoarding TP my parents were making me," and "Mom & dad had to work from home so they got right down to business."

Other amusing options included: "My parents put more than sourdough buns in the oven," "I was my parents’ quarantine craft project," "My parents couldn’t have friends over so they had me instead" and "Lockdown Lovebaby December 2020."

The merchandise line was put together in partnership with Canadian ad agency No Fixed Address.

Heinz by Nature reportedly restocked its inventory on HeinzLockdownLovebaby.com Monday afternoon and ran out of stock a second time, according to a recent Facebook post.

"Having a baby 9 months to the day of the lockdown may make some parents blush— everyone knows what went down in March 2020. But it’s only ‘natural.’ And obviously ‘homemade.’ Two things we care deeply about at Heinz by Nature," said Kraft Heinz Canada’s Senior Marketing Manager Heena Verma, in a statement. "So we couldn’t resist celebrating the lockdown’s most special, natural and homemade miracles with The Lockdown Lovebaby Collection."