Hellmann’s surprises couple named ‘Helms,' ‘Mayo’ on their wedding day with mayonnaise

Hellmann’s went out of its way to spread the love at a couple’s wedding.

The mayonnaise giant sent over a jar-shaped cake, custom bomber jackets and has promised a year’s supply of Hellmann’s mayonnaise to Marissa Helms and David Mayo, just because of their unusual last names.

Helms and Mayo had reached out to the company shortly before their Oct. 24 wedding day, but they had no idea Hellmann’s would respond to their love story in such a big way.

“From the very beginning of our relationship, we always said that it was destiny that brought us together. And with our last names Helms and Mayo, it was just another sign that we were meant to be,” the couple wrote to Fox News. “Having Hellmann’s as part of our wedding day was really special, and the custom cake and jackets were such a fun surprise. They even matched the blue and yellow wedding theme – our favorite colors!”

Helms, who is studying to take the LSAT, and Mayo, an award-winning architect and owner of Studio MAYO Architects, have known each other since 2015. They met through mutual friends in Louisville, Ky., after Helms moved into the apartment building where Mayo used to live.

The pair crossed paths when Mayo would stop by to visit and they “were immediately drawn to each other.”

After spending some time together, Mayo proposed to Helms at a Christmas tree farm in Milwaukee. He played their song, “Coming Home” by Leon Bridges, and got down on one knee.

“She said yes and the tears came... after a while a family walked by and I am sure they thought we were breaking up but it was the exact opposite,” Mayo told Fox News.

The lovely couple from Chattanooga, Tenn., tied the knot with an intimate outdoor ceremony in Hendersonville, N.C.

