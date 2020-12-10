Healthcare workers decorate with PPE for the holidays this year

As the holidays get closer, healthcare professionals are choosing to decorate a little differently this year.

In fact, many are using PPE to dress up their Christmas trees as the U.S. continues to fight the coronavirus.

Many offices appear to be decorating their trees like the health professionals themselves, with face shields and masks at the top and blown-up latex gloves where hands would be.

PORTABLE TOILET COMPANY STAGES HOLIDAY LIGHT SHOW WITH SINGING JOHNS

Captains Way Dentistry West in Knoxville, Tennessee, posted a picture of its Christmas tree decorated like one of the staff -- including holding a toothbrush in one of its glove hands -- with the caption: “O PPE, O PPE, how germ-free are thy branches!”

TEXAS MOM WRITES ‘SANTA LETTERS’ FOR FRONT-LINE PARENTS

Similarly, a nursing school graduate posted a picture of her tree, which had two medical booties for feet, two blown-up latex gloves for hands, a medical gown wrapped around it, a mask and face shield for a face, topped with a cap.

“Ohhhhh PPE.... on my Christmas tree......makes me happy,” she captioned the photo.

A picture of a similar tree -- dressed in a white gown, instead of a blue gown -- was posted by another healthcare worker in Mississippi.

NYC’S FAO SCHWARZ TOY STORE TO BE AVAILABLE FOR ONE-NIGHT-ONLY SLEEPOVER ON AIRBNB

Other people just used masks, gloves and other PPE as ornaments, alongside typical ornaments and lights.

An interventional pulmonary fellow at Johns Hopkins Hospital tweeted a picture of a Christmas tree with traditional decorations along with blue medical masks.

“On the first day of #Christmas, my true love gave to me: appropriate PPE on a Christmas tree,” he tweeted. “Perhaps this will keep me Covid-Free.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

A photo of the Christmas decor at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, showed a tree wrapped in a “toilet paper” garland and decorated with gloves, N95 masks, bottles of cleaning supplies and even little coronavirus ornaments.

The tree was even topped with a small Santa Claus wearing a mask and gloves.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, the office assistant who posted the picture on Facebook was clear that the decorations were not wasteful.

“Just wanted to mention: the cleaning supplies are empty containers, the ‘toilet paper’ is photo paper, and the masks are YEARS old that I found in the back of a closet,” she captioned the photo, in part. “Most of the gloves are used as well. I am not wasting any PPE!! Promise.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS