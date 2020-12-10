Portable toilet company stages holiday light show with singing johns

As 2020, a year that left many people feeling like things are going down the toilet, finally nears its end, an Indiana sanitation company is flush with praise as it looks to celebrate the holidays and new year.

Service Sanitation of Gary, Ind., uses its portable toilets for an annual light show set to music with animated faces on the port-a-potties that lip-sync to the songs. They call it “The Jingle Johns, a lighted loo experience.”

The company said that its latest performance went number one this week, claiming it set a record for the most animated faces on a single holiday light display for its 32-toilet rendition of “Hallelujah.” It shared a video of the performance online.

“Awesome,” one commenter on the video wrote. “Great job everyone!”

Service Sanitation is also touring four of the port-a-potties around parts of Indiana and Illinois for a 20-minute live light show with several songs. The schedule is up on the company’s website, with stops scheduled at church events, a drive-in movie and a New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration.

Event organizers from Indianapolis to Milwaukee may still be able to book a Jingle Johns appearance. Service Sanitation also has a form to request them on its website.

Stevie “Dee” Dykstra conceived the idea in 2013, when Service Sanitation made a video of 40 port-a-potties synchronized to a Trans-Siberian Orchestra song to send to customers, Madison.com reported.

Since then, several of the Jingle Johns videos have gone viral, and the company has also used them to cheer on the Chicago Cubs and even share 20-second singalongs to help people thoroughly wash their hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s all about continuous innovation and achieving a new ‘wow factor’ each year,” Dykstra told Madison.com.

