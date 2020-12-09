NYC's FAO Schwarz toy store to be available for one-night-only sleepover on Airbnb

Soldier on in 2020 – toy soldier that is.

FAO Schwarz, New York’s iconic toy store, is offering up its playful digs on Airbnb for anyone game to rent out the store for a one-night-only sleepover — and for just $25.

Guests will get access to the store’s inventory of toys, including a giant dance-on piano like the one featured in the 1988 “BIG,” and have the opportunity to build their own race car during the one-night stay on Dec. 21.

And because it’s a global pandemic, the overnight stay is only available to book for one New York City family of four (or four people of the same household). The event is available to book starting Dec. 15 at 12 p.m. on the Airbnb website on a first-come, first-serve basis, but — again — only for qualifying groups from the same household.

The lucky guests will get to wander through one of the country’s oldest toy store brands — which got a second life in Rockefeller Center in 2018, though it has been around since 1862 — in its two-story, 20,000-square-foot toy oasis. They’ll also get a private, socially-distanced tour of the space and get to see a real FAO Schwarz toy soldier — from a safe, social distance of course.

And, of course, the experience also includes a free shopping spree courtesy of Airbnb.

Those who miss out will still be able to take part in a number of other virtual experiences offered by FAO Schwarz as part of its "Festive Experiences," including a magic lesson from "Professor Abracadabra," a book reading with one of the store's toy soldiers, and a chemistry class with "Professor Atlas."