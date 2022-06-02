Harvard graduate walks out during Merrick Garland's speech

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘DIDN’T SIT RIGHT' - A Harvard graduate who earned a master's in psychology speaks out after walking out on the commencement speech given by Attorney General Merrick Garland. Continue reading…

‘DRESS-CODED AT DISNEY’ - A woman claims she was turned away from Walt Disney World’s Epcot because of her shirt. Here’s what she did next. Continue reading...

FINDING HOPE - Tom Satterly, a highly decorated combat veteran, is no longer on the physical battlefield. Still, he continues fighting an equally important fight: overcoming PTSD for himself and others. Continue reading...

‘URGENT TO PAY THOSE OFF’ - Pathik Oza graduated from Rutgers University with $70,000 in student loan debt. He was able to pay off those loans by starting his own business. Continue reading…

WHAT A CATCH - A bride in Texas caught the biggest fish she’s ever caught – on her wedding night. Continue reading...

‘DOES NOT RECOMMEND’ - This viral avocado kitchen hack might seem helpful, but it can actually get you sick. Continue reading...

‘DOING THE BEST WE CAN’ - As the summer approaches, an ice cream shop in Massachusetts is struggling with staffing shortages. Continue reading…

HORROR HOUSE - The house that inspired the 2013 supernatural horror film 'The Conjuring' was sold for 27% over the original $1.2 million asking price. Continue reading…

PARENTS NEED TO PARENT - Former education secretary Bill Bennett spoke with Fox News Digital about the Uvalde shooting and what families need to know. Continue reading…

MEET THE AMERICAN - Robert Dalessandro, a former U.S. Army officer, honors the memory of 200,000 fallen war heroes as the leader of the American Battle Monuments Commission. Continue reading...

WHAT'S COOKING? - Chef Alex Reitz's zesty cheeseburgers are made with onion and barbecue sauce. Try the recipe…

