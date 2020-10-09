Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

2020 Presidential Election
Published

Halloween store selling 'Debate Fly Wig' inspired by bug on Mike Pence's head at VP debate

An online shop has flown to stock a bug-bedecked white wig

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
How voters reacted to Pence, Harris in vice presidential debateVideo

How voters reacted to Pence, Harris in vice presidential debate

Pollster Frank Luntz joins 'Special Report' with insight from his panel of undecided voters

This cheeky costume probably won’t fly with the Pence team.

Just in time for Halloween, an online shop is selling a bug-bedecked white wig inspired by the now-viral fly that landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the vice presidential debate on Wednesday night.

As Pence discussed justice for Breonna Taylor, the pesky insect flew onto the vice president’s head and remained fixed for around two minutes — setting off critics and commenters alike.

YANDY RELEASES SEXY ‘MAIL-IN BALLOT,’ USPS WORKER HALLOWEEN COSTUME AHEAD OF THE ELECTION

Just in time for Halloween, an online shop has flown to stock a bug-bedecked white wig inspired by the now-viral fly that landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the vice presidential debate on Wednesday night.

Just in time for Halloween, an online shop has flown to stock a bug-bedecked white wig inspired by the now-viral fly that landed in Vice President Mike Pence’s hair during the vice presidential debate on Wednesday night. (3Wishes.com)

Now, shoppers bugged by the politician, or simply delighted by the viral moment, will surely be amused by 3Wishes’ new “Debate Fly Wig,” currently in stock and retailing for $49.95. The silver hairpiece with an attached, oversized faux fly was reportedly first made available on Thursday morning.

According to the product page, customers are encouraged to “look fly and steal the spotlight at your next party with this Debate Fly Wig, perfect for when being a fly on the wall just won't do!”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

While a flag lapel pin is included with the purchase, a suit and Plexiglas divider are not.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Naturally, social media users are buzzing about the Halloween hairpiece, with one Twitter user declaring that the wig was “THE costume” for All Hallow’s Eve.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.