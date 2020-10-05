Yandy releases sexy ‘mail-in ballot,’ USPS worker Halloween costume ahead of the election

Halloween may look different this year, but at least Yandy is consistent.

SKIMPY 'BANNED APP' TIKTOK-INSPIRED HALLOWEEN COSTUME DEBUTS

The clothing company known for its sexy – and divisive – costumes is once again offering costumes themed around popular topics, but with a risqué twist. This time it’s tackling the post office with revealing outfits including a skin-tight mail-in ballot, or a midriff-baring USPS worker.

YANDY WON'T MARKET 'SEXY' CORONAVIRUS COSTUMES THIS HALLOWEEN

The costume, part of the “Sexy Political Election” series, is available for $29.95. The mail-in ballot is made of a white tube dress that has “official ballot enclosed” with two “’I Voted’ bust stickers” details and “first class mail” printed, along with a “sexy headquarters address and black barcode,” the description reads.

SKIMPY 'TIGER KING' HALLOWEEN COSTUMES WERE PRETTY MUCH INEVITABLE, WEREN’T THEY?

To really double down on the voting theme, the brand also has the “I Voted” pasties available a la cart to (barely) cover your most precious packages. although, it is worth noting, mail-in ballots do not come with "I Voted" stickers.

For the “Postal Babe” costume, lovers of the United States Post Office can dress up in a cropped baby-blue top with “letter carrier” printed on the bust and navy hot pants.

It’s unclear where people will be able to wear these costumes, as most states still have limits on gatherings due to the coronavirus.

The pandemic is one topic that the costume maker won't touch. Yandy has come out and said it will not theme any costumes around the virus.

"I don't think there's anything sexy about it," Pilar Quintana-Williams, Yandy’s vice president of merchandising, told Business Insider last month.