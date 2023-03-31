Hair, hair! Canadian man snags world's longest beard record for a 3rd time: 'Gift from God'

The man with the world’s longest beard has secured his title with Guinness World Records for a third time.

Sarwan Singh, a Sikh-practicing man from Surrey, Canada, maintained his record with a beard that measures eight feet, three inches, according to a press release that Guinness issue don Wednesday, March 22.

Sikhism is a monotheistic religion and philosophy founded in the late 15th century, according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

NEW WORLD RECORD FOR LONGEST BEARD CHAIN CLAIMED IN WYOMING

The Sikh Coalition, a New York-based organization that educates the public about Sikhism, states that initiated Sikhs aren’t supposed to cut hair from any part of their body in accordance with their faith.

Haircutting is discouraged because the founders of Sikhism viewed long hair "as a sign of commitment and acceptance of God’s will," according to the Sikh Coalition.

Singh first broke the "longest beard on a living male" record in November 2008 when Guinness World Records first measured his beard, which reached seven feet and nine inches in length, at the time.

WOMAN WITH THE LONGEST FINGERNAILS CUTS THEM FOR FIRST TIME SINCE THE 90S

Guinness World Records remeasured Singh’s beard in October 2022, which had grown to eight feet, three inches.

The record-documenting publication measured Singh’s beard a third time in March 2023.

Singh told Guinness World Records his beard started growing at age 17, and he has "kept it the same way" since then.

MINNESOTA MAN SECURES GUINNESS WORLD RECORD FOR WORLD'S TALLEST MOHAWK

"As Sikhs, we all keep the beard and we grow it and comb it and go through the daily routines, but I feel lucky that I’m the one that has the longest beard," Singh said in a statement.

"This is something that was given as a gift from God. It’s not a personal achievement."

Guinness World Records reports that Singh has an elaborate beard care routine that involves daily shampooing, conditioning, drying, combing, oiling and gel application.

Singh reportedly ties his beard on most days and lets it fall free during special occasions or religious ceremonies.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The previous Guinness World Record for the world’s longest beard was held by Birger Pellas of Sweden, who had a beard that measured five feet and nine inches.