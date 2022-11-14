Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wyoming
Published

New world record for longest beard chain claimed in Wyoming

WY facial hair enthusiasts created a 150-foot chain, doubling the previous Guinness World Record

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.

Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That's more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007.

HOW MANY TIMES A WEEK SHOULD YOU WASH YOUR HAIR? IT DEPENDS, EXPERTS SAY
 

Men stand alongside each other with their beards clipped together in an attempt to break the world’s longest beard chain in the Guinness Book of World Records on Nov. 11, 2022, in Wyoming.

Men stand alongside each other with their beards clipped together in an attempt to break the world’s longest beard chain in the Guinness Book of World Records on Nov. 11, 2022, in Wyoming. (Lauren Miller/The Casper Star-Tribune via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To participate, people needed to sport a beard at least 8 inches long, according to the Star-Tribune.

The event occurred on the sidelines of the National Beard and Moustache Championships, which took place Saturday at the city's Ford Wyoming Center.