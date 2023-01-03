Glacier National Park: Exploring the world’s first international peace park

next Image 1 of 8

Glacier National Park, also called the "Crown of the Continent," is considered one of the most beautiful national parks in the United States. Located in northern Montana on the spine of the Rocky Mountains, the park abuts the U.S.-Canadian border. The park was declared the world’s first international peace park in 1932, celebrating the friendship between Canada and the United States. The rugged, mountainous landscape has been called home by many groups of people over the years, including the Blackfeet, Salish, Pend d’Oreille, and Kootenai Native American tribes.

Visitors can traverse the park on the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road, which many travel guides recommend adding to your National Park bucket list. It stretches 50 miles from end-to-end of Glacier National Park and takes about two hours to drive. The land became a National Park in 1910, offering miles of hiking trails, backpacking, boating, biking, and more.

Being one of the most visited parks in the United States, there is an abundance of in-park lodging options. Glacier Hotel, Swiftcurrent Motor Inn, and Lake McDonald lodge are some of the most popular accommodations for an overnight stay in the park. Anywhere you choose to stay on park grounds offers incredible views of its natural beauty.

Glacier National Park has phenomenal forests with over 700 miles of trails, two mountain ranges, and 131 named lakes — on top of the many unnamed bodies of water. There are endless opportunities to make long-lasting memories at Glacier National Park.