Glacier National Park: Exploring the world’s first international peace park

Visitors adventurous enough to trek Glacier National Park are rewarded by seeing wildlife, glacier-carved peeks, valleys, waterfalls, and lakes

By Maeghan Dolph | Fox News
    Glacier National Park is surrounded by chiseled valleys and peaks in The Rocky Mountains of Montana. Known for its rugged and breathtaking landscapes, Glacier was named a national park in 1910. The park was founded to celebrate the friendship between Canada and the United States, declaring it an international peace park in 1932. Diverse wildlife has made a home out of this mountainous land, which is packed with over 700 miles of hiking trails with hidden lakes and creeks. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Lake McDonald is Glacier National Park’s largest lake. It is nearly 10 miles long and over a mile wide offering an amazing view for a sunset hike, boat tour, or fishing lesson. Shore fishing for trout is a favored outdoor activity for many tourists at Lake McDonald. While visiting the lake you can see a wide variety of wildlife, including mountain goats and grizzly bears.   (Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

    Cross the continental divide on a driving tour on Going-to-the-Sun-Road near Logan Pass, the highest point on the road. This is one of the best ways to see the natural wonders of the park. The Red Bus Tours and their drivers, known as "jammers," drive their passengers along the scenic mountain road to show off the valleys, waterfalls, mountains, and colorful wildflowers that the Rocky Mountains have to offer.   (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    Hiking in the wilderness areas of Glacier National Park is a must-do during your visit. Two Medicine Lake Trail on the eastside of Glacier National Park is considered one of the more challenging hiking routes. It takes an average of 3 hours and 30 minutes to complete. Two-medicine-lake-trail. (Jumping Rocks/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

    Two Medicine Lake is often overlooked by tourists but is sure to impress with its dramatic views. With a reflective lake and rushing waterfalls, you can rent boats, stay at a campsite, and visit the camp store and gift shop at the lake. When most of the winter snow has melted, you will see western Montana come alive as a major destination for fishing, camping, sightseeing, and hiking.   (George Rose/Getty Images)

    There are dozens of popular tourist towns adjacent to the park, making it a major destination for sightseeing and camping. After all the activities you'll be doing, staying overnight is a great way to extend the adventures. The Lake McDonald Lodge was built in 1913 and is located on the eastern shore of Lake McDonald. This historic lodge has 82 guest rooms that are split between cabins, The Cobb House, and Snyder Hall. These parts of the lodge have many different accommodations such as a pizzeria, dining rooms, lounges, and reading rooms. (George Rose/Getty Images)

    Staying in the rental cabins at Lake McDonald Lodge will give you a rustic feel to your visit. The cabins are located along the western end of the Going-to-the-Sun Road. The main cabin was built in 1942 and they offer Red Bus Tours, evening rancher programs, and boat tours.  (Elizabeth W. Kearley via Getty Images)

    Many Glacier Hotel is the perfect place to stay if you're planning to visit the 25 active glaciers that are remaining in the park. Many Glacier Hotel is located on the shores of Swiftcurrent Lake inside Glacier National Park. This is a less populated section of the park, giving you the opportunity to relax and enjoy the great outdoors.  (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Glacier National Park, also called the "Crown of the Continent," is considered one of the most beautiful national parks in the United States. Located in northern Montana on the spine of the Rocky Mountains, the park abuts the U.S.-Canadian border. The park was declared the world’s first international peace park in 1932, celebrating the friendship between Canada and the United States. The rugged, mountainous landscape has been called home by many groups of people over the years, including the Blackfeet, Salish, Pend d’Oreille, and Kootenai Native American tribes.  

Visitors can traverse the park on the famous Going-to-the-Sun Road, which many travel guides recommend adding to your National Park bucket list. It stretches 50 miles from end-to-end of Glacier National Park and takes about two hours to drive. The land became a National Park in 1910, offering miles of hiking trails, backpacking, boating, biking, and more.  

Being one of the most visited parks in the United States, there is an abundance of in-park lodging options. Glacier Hotel, Swiftcurrent Motor Inn, and Lake McDonald lodge are some of the most popular accommodations for an overnight stay in the park. Anywhere you choose to stay on park grounds offers incredible views of its natural beauty.  

Glacier National Park has phenomenal forests with over 700 miles of trails, two mountain ranges, and 131 named lakes — on top of the many unnamed bodies of water. There are endless opportunities to make long-lasting memories at Glacier National Park. 