Iconic Viennetta ice cream cakes return to stores after 30 years

Viennetta ice cream cakes are coming back.

On Tuesday, Unilever announced that the iconic Good Humor dessert popularized in the 1980s and 90s is being re-released in the U.S.

According to the announcement, "fans have clamored for Viennetta’s return for almost 30 years."

The Vanilla Viennetta is made of a "wavy frozen vanilla base between crispy decadent chocolate layers" formed into the shape of a cake, the announcement said.

Unilever also announced Tuesday that it is releasing 24 other frozen treats from several brands, including Breyers, Klondike, Magnum, Popsicle and Talenti.

According to the announcement, Breyers is releasing 10 new frozen treats, Klondike is releasing Klondike bar-style coffee doughnuts and Magnum is releasing three new truffle bars and a new ice cream tub flavor.

Talenti will also be debuting six new flavors and Popsicle is releasing three new treats this year.

According to the announcement, many of the new releases are already available to buy in stores across the country.

"Unilever's ice cream portfolio includes iconic and beloved brands," Russel Lilly, the vice president of Unilever Ice Cream North America, said in a statement. "When creating new products, we look at key trends and what consumers want in their treats to ensure we're creating innovative flavors and expanding the variety of product shapes and sizes that our fans will love."

"We are always looking to develop products that bring joy to ice cream fans everywhere and are excited to launch such a diverse range of new creations this year," Lilly added.

And while the Viennetta is making a comeback this year, it isn’t the first treat to return to shelves from decades past. Last summer, General Mills re-released Dunkaroos, a classic snack food from the 1990s.