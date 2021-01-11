Krispy Kreme debuts 'Dessert Mini' doughnut collection with flavors inspired by non-doughnut desserts

Just in case anyone had the gall to stick to their New Year’s resolutions, Krispy Kreme has graciously waited 11 whole days before announcing its latest lineup of sweet treats.

Starting today, Krispy Kreme will be offering its new Dessert Minis Collection — which includes four completely new mini doughnut flavors — at participating locations in the U.S. and Canada.

"As we begin 2021 determined for a better year, Krispy Kreme wants all our fans to remember that no accomplishment is too small to celebrate. And what better way to reward your "mini wins" than with mini doughnuts?" the press release reads.

Included among the new flavors are: Strawberry Cheesecake, which is topped with cream cheese icing, Cheesecake Kreme, graham cracker crumbles and a strawberry ‘drizzle’; Lemon Bar, topped with yellow icing, shortbread crumbles, powdered sugar and lemon curd; Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, made with chocolate icing, a chocolate drizzle, chocolate chips and a ring of "cookie dough filling"; and Birthday Cake, with confetti cake crumbles, sprinkles, and "a dollop of birthday cake flavored buttercream."

The new Dessert Minis Collection is available in 4-count boxes, or 16-count boxes, the latter of which features three of each flavor along with four Mini Original Glazed Doughnuts.

Not enough reason to break your resolution? Along with news of the new Dessert Minis Collection, Krispy Kreme has also announced new deals reserved for each Wednesday of January, which they’re calling "Mini Win-days." During "Win-days," fans who participate in "mini win" tasks will be eligible for each deal. More information on the "mini wins" will be available via Krispy Kreme’s social media channels, the chain says.

Krispy Kreme Rewards members can also learn about each week’s "mini win" offer via email.