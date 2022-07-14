Girl hit by car has major milestone fueled by family's faith

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘GOD SPEAKS TO ME’ - After Shaylie Edwards was hit by a car in 2019 at the age of 3, her mom, Erica Edwards, leaned into her faith. After years of therapies, Shaylie, now 6, celebrated a special milestone earlier this year. Continue reading…

ALLIGATOR ANTICS - An American alligator was found in a Wisconsin lake last week – even though alligators don’t typically live in Wisconsin. Continue reading…

‘BEST-KEPT SECRET’ - Bob Barnes is cycling to all 50 U.S. state capitals in one year. After riding through Iowa, it became his second-favorite state. Continue reading…

HEROIC ACTION - Police officers in Indiana told "Fox & Friends First" how they saved 6 people, including children, from a burning building. Continue reading…

KILLER COVER LETTER - Play up your strengths and grab a hiring manager’s attention in your cover letter with these 7 tips from experts. Continue reading…

SWEET DEALS - Sunday, July 17, is National Ice Cream Day. Find out where you can indulge in your sweet tooth with a discount or freebie. Continue reading…

SUNSCREEN SEASON - Make sure you’re applying sunscreen correctly on your face and body this summer. Continue reading…

‘FABRIC OF OUR NATION’ - Here’s how to properly fold and care for the American flag, according to American flag producer Allegiance Flag Supply. Continue reading…

QUIZ: STATE NICKNAMES? - Test your knowledge of state nicknames with this 15-question quiz. Continue reading…

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO… - Adolph Rickenbacker invented the electric guitar in California in the 1930s, which inspired the American art form of rock ‘n’ roll. Continue reading…

WHAT’S COOKING? - This flavorful Filipino chicken adobo is an exquisite dish for dinner this week. Try the recipe…

