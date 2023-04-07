Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter
Published

Giant Christian crosses once lit up the New York City skyline, symbolizing a faithful nation

Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
New York City skyscrapers with lighted Crosses to honor Good Friday, April 1956. Left to right: 60 Wall Tower, 20 Exchange Place (formerly known as City Bank Farmers Trust Co.), 40 Wall Street. April 5, 1956. 

New York City skyscrapers with lighted Crosses to honor Good Friday, April 1956. Left to right: 60 Wall Tower, 20 Exchange Place (formerly known as City Bank Farmers Trust Co.), 40 Wall Street. April 5, 1956.  (Photo by Ed Peters/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

Faithful nation - See the holy images that once glowed from Manhattan skyscrapers on Good Friday. Continue reading…

Charge it - Check out the bill a little girl racked up on her mom's credit card during an Amazon spree. Continue reading…

Suds schedule – This is how often you should wash your bath towels. Continue reading…

Do you know how many times a week you should was your bath towels? If not, click the link directly above this image to learn more.

Do you know how many times a week you should was your bath towels? If not, click the link directly above this image to learn more. (iStock)

Holy Saturday – Why this day matters to the faithful worldwide. Continue reading…

Takeoff tips – A pilot reveals best air travel practices to avoid hassles. Continue reading…

Pet's plea – Learn about a dog in California who needs a forever home. Continue reading…

Dana Perino's 'Short Questions' – Don't miss a new interview! Continue reading…

Dana Perino's new series "Short Questions" on Fox News Digital offers surprising insights into favorite Fox News personalities. Check out this new Q&amp;A with Geraldo Rivera!

Dana Perino's new series "Short Questions" on Fox News Digital offers surprising insights into favorite Fox News personalities. Check out this new Q&A with Geraldo Rivera! (Fox News)

'Rest in peace' – Tennessee woman, lost in recent tornado, wished to be buried with this treasured item. Continue reading…

Digital upside – 5 ways apps can help you to be less lonely. Continue reading…

A 'triumph' - Check out this woman's amazing weight loss journey. Continue reading…

Calling all crossword puzzle lovers! — Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games.

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

