Grandmother killed in Tennessee tornado to be buried with veteran husband's American flag after its recovery

A Tennessee family who lost a loved one due to the EF-3 tornado that hit McNairy County, was able to recover an "irreplaceable" family memento.

Dustin Pinckney, a North Carolina resident, drove to Adamsville, Tennessee, to assist in clean-up efforts in the aftermath of the tornado that wiped out his family's home, FOX 13 Memphis reported.

"It actually took the roof and the back wall off the house," Pinckney told FOX 13.

"They were in the bed, and my dad said…he actually grabbed my mom. He said she was actually floating off the bed," Pinckney added.

Pinckney's parents both survived the destruction, but his grandmother, Billie Pinckney, did not.

Pinckney's father went up the hill to Billie's home, but the house was "completely gone," Pinckney told the station.

In the midst of the rubble, Pinckney and his family were searching for the American flag that had been laid on his grandfather's funeral casket, FOX 13 shared.

Pinckney's grandfather had served in the U.S. Coast Guard for 22 years, Pinckney told

Billie Pinckney had reportedly wished to be buried with the flag that was placed on her husband's casket, so a team of first responders joined Pinckney in his search for his late grandfather's flag.

"It was actually found very close to my grandma," Pinckney said. "It's hard to think she was found in one place, and everything else is scattered."

"It's very emotional to see what goes on in a town like this size, because everybody stepped up," Kenny Newell, the Adamsville fire chief, who also lost his home in the tornado, told FOX 13.

The Pinckney family is mourning the loss of their family member, but "they are at peace knowing his grandmother will be reunited with the love of her life," FOX 13 reported.

"To get her to rest in peace, that was really important for us to make sure that happened," Pinckney shared.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Pinckney family for comment.