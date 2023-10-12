Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter

Get sick at this California restaurant and pay the price — plus rare, prehistoric fish turns heads

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News
Published
mimosa and mopping restaurant floor

A restaurant in San Francisco, California, is reportedly holding customers accountable if they drink too much and vomit amid bottomless brunch festivities. (iStock)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'DRINK RESPONSIBLY' – One California restaurant is reportedly telling "mimosa lovers" to watch their consumption at bottomless brunch unless they want to pay a price. Continue reading...

RARE SOLAR SIGHTING – A "ring of fire" eclipse will occur this weekend in the U.S. The phenomenon won’t be visible again until 2039. Continue reading...

PREHISTORIC – An angler and a professional guide may have broken two fishing records after they reeled in a massive alligator gar. See photos of the rare fish. Continue reading...

Art Weston and record breaking alligator gar split

After fighting for nearly two hours and 45 minutes, Art Weston and Capt. Kirk Kirkland reeled in a 283-pound alligator gar. (Captain Kirk Kirkland)

BACHELOR PAD – Female frogs apparently fake their own deaths to avoid unwanted male interaction, a recent study says. Continue reading...

GIFT OF THE GAB – Costco customer stuns TikTok with a little-known deal that comes with a membership. Continue reading...

REVEALING Q&A – Pete Hegseth reveals why faith in God, a dedication to family and his kids' education are vital to him. Continue reading...

Short questions with Dana Perino - Pete Hegseth

In this newest "Short questions with Dana Perino" piece, Pete Hegseth reveals the skill he would like to learn, how he relaxes after a long day — and the advice he'd give to others who are contemplating having a large family. (Fox News)

PING BEFORE YOU RING – Texting is not just a trend. It's a sign of how we respect each other's time and space in this busy world. Here's why you should text before calling. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

