Get sick at this California restaurant and pay the price — plus rare, prehistoric fish turns heads

'DRINK RESPONSIBLY' – One California restaurant is reportedly telling "mimosa lovers" to watch their consumption at bottomless brunch unless they want to pay a price. Continue reading...
RARE SOLAR SIGHTING – A "ring of fire" eclipse will occur this weekend in the U.S. The phenomenon won’t be visible again until 2039. Continue reading...
PREHISTORIC – An angler and a professional guide may have broken two fishing records after they reeled in a massive alligator gar. See photos of the rare fish. Continue reading...
BACHELOR PAD – Female frogs apparently fake their own deaths to avoid unwanted male interaction, a recent study says. Continue reading...
GIFT OF THE GAB – Costco customer stuns TikTok with a little-known deal that comes with a membership. Continue reading...
REVEALING Q&A – Pete Hegseth reveals why faith in God, a dedication to family and his kids' education are vital to him. Continue reading...
PING BEFORE YOU RING – Texting is not just a trend. It's a sign of how we respect each other's time and space in this busy world. Here's why you should text before calling. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
