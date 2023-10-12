Get sick at this California restaurant and pay the price — plus rare, prehistoric fish turns heads

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'DRINK RESPONSIBLY' – One California restaurant is reportedly telling "mimosa lovers" to watch their consumption at bottomless brunch unless they want to pay a price. Continue reading...



RARE SOLAR SIGHTING – A "ring of fire" eclipse will occur this weekend in the U.S. The phenomenon won’t be visible again until 2039. Continue reading...

PREHISTORIC – An angler and a professional guide may have broken two fishing records after they reeled in a massive alligator gar. See photos of the rare fish. Continue reading...

BACHELOR PAD – Female frogs apparently fake their own deaths to avoid unwanted male interaction, a recent study says. Continue reading...

GIFT OF THE GAB – Costco customer stuns TikTok with a little-known deal that comes with a membership. Continue reading...

REVEALING Q&A – Pete Hegseth reveals why faith in God, a dedication to family and his kids' education are vital to him. Continue reading...

PING BEFORE YOU RING – Texting is not just a trend. It's a sign of how we respect each other's time and space in this busy world. Here's why you should text before calling. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

