German Chocolate Caramel Apples for National Caramel Apple Day: Try the recipe

Apparently, Halloween and National Caramel Apple Day go hand-in-hand.

The sweet treat became a fall staple in the 1950s thanks to Kraft Foods confectioner Dan Walker, who found a use for the company’s excess caramels. Now caramel apples have a national food day that’s sponsored by the National Confectioners Association, which is celebrated each year on Oct. 31.

If this piece of caramel apple history is enough to inspire you to make a caramel apple of your own, here’s a quick and easy recipe you can try from Quiche My Grits.

Debi Morgan, the Southern food blog’s founder, has whipped up a "German Chocolate Caramel Apple" recipe that offers a gourmet feel that you can create at home. And unlike standard caramel apples, these slices aren’t a hassle to dip.

Here’s how you can replicate Morgan’s delicious chocolate and caramel apples.

Materials You’ll Need:

Bowl and spoon

Knife

Ice cream sticks

Waxed paper

Sheet pan

Ingredients:

6 small honey crisp apples

16 ice cream sticks

12 ounces of semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 tablespoon of coconut oil

1 cup of sweetened coconut flakes

2 cups of finely chopped pecans

11 ounces of unwrapped caramel candy

1 tablespoon of milk or water

Instructions:

Slice your freshly washed and dried apples into quarter-inch slices. Cut a small slit into the bottom of each apple slice. Each slit should be big enough to fit an ice cream stick. Insert one ice cream stick into each apple slice and firmly anchor it onto the fruit. Pour your chocolate chips into a bowl and melt them down in a microwave for 30 seconds. Stir and add coconut oil in between each microwave interval. The chocolate should remain warm. Dip the apple slices into the melted chocolate. You can use a spoon to fully cover each slice if needed. When the apple slices are adequately covered, move them to a waxed paper-lined sheet pan. Sprinkle your coconut flakes and chopped pecans onto the apple slices before it hardens. In a separate bowl, melt your caramels down in a microwave with milk or water. Stir the melted caramel after 30 seconds and repeat the process until the candy becomes creamy. Drizzle the caramel over the chocolate-covered apple slices. Place your sheet pan in a fridge for 30 minutes or more. When the apples harden, remove them from the pan and serve.