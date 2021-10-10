'Squid Game' viewers start dalgona candy challenge on TikTok, here's how you can make it at home

For some folks, watching "Squid Game" isn’t enough.

The hit South Korean drama has led viewers to start a "dalgona candy challenge" on TikTok, where fans recreate the show’s sweet but deadly treat.

Solid dalgona candy is different from dalgona coffee, which became all the rage at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of being made from whipped instant coffee, the dalgona candies people are making are thin brittle pieces made from melted sugar.

The candies became a beloved street food in the ‘70s, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s "Seoul Guide Book."

In "Squid Game," the candies are a part of a carving challenge that has unfortunate consequences for contestants who are unable to perfectly whittle out its embossed shapes. Outside the nine-episode series, the carving game is a legitimate children’s game that’s played in South Korea – sans gory demises.

Many reportedly know the game by the same name that’s used in the show – "honeycomb."

TikTokers are getting in on the dalgona candy action by whipping up the sweet at home. The hashtag associated with the dalgona candy challenge has more than 5 million views.

Its related terms "dalgona challenge" and "honeycomb challenge" have more than 82.2 million views combined, though these hashtags are bolstered by prior food challenges.

Here’s how you can make 'Squid Game's' honeycomb dalgona candies

Street vendors traditionally make dalgona candy in metal ladles over open flames. If you’re up for the challenge, you can replicate this cooking method using a gas-powered stove or a portable gas burner. Alternatively, you can switch the ladle out for a skillet or shallow pot.

Materials You’ll Need:

Metal ladle or skillet

Metal chopstick or spoon

Stovetop or portable gas burner

Miniature baking pan or parchment paper

Cookie cutters

Needles

Ingredients:

Sugar

Baking soda

Instructions

Set your metal ladle or skillet over a flame at medium heat. Pour sugar into the container of your choosing and stir the contents with a metal chopstick or spoon. When the sugar has melted, it should be amber in color. Sprinkle in a pinch of baking soda and stir some more. Once the baking soda and melted sugar are thoroughly mixed, pour the treat into a miniature baking pan. If you don’t have a pan, you can use a sheet of parchment paper instead. While the dalgona candy mixture is still wet, place a cookie cutter in the center of the candy and gently push it down. The shape should be a light imprint and not a whole cutting. Remove the cookie cutter and let the candy harden as it cools down. Serve the candies with needles, so you and your guests can try to carve out the shapes you created.