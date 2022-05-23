Wisconsin man eats Big Macs almost every day for 50 years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This man is really lovin’ it.

Donald Gorske, of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, was recognized by the Guinness World Records last week for eating at least one Big Mac – and often two – almost every day for the last 50 years.

"When I like something, I stick with it all the time," Gorske told Guinness.

TEXAS 2-YEAR-OLD ORDERS 31 CHEESEBURGERS ON DOORDASH

Gorske had his first-ever Big Mac in 1972 at his local McDonald’s in Fond du Lac, according to Guinness.

"In that moment I said, ‘I’m going to probably eat these for the rest of my life,’" Gorske told Guinness.

MAN SHEDS 87 POUNDS WHILE EXERCISING EVERY DAY FOR THIS DISCONTINUED TACO BELL MENU ITEM

Since that day in 1972, Gorske has only missed eight days of eating a Big Mac every day, according to Guinness.

Last Tuesday, Gorske celebrated the 50th anniversary of his first Big Mac at the same McDonald’s location where he was introduced to the burger.

The restaurant – which has a picture of Gorske on the wall – celebrated Gorske’s milestone by changing its sign to say: "Congrats Don on 50 years of Macs."

ILLINOIS MAN FINDS SIX-DECADE-OLD MCDONALD’S MEAL IN HIS WALL DURING RENOVATION

In August 2021, Gorske was recognized by Guinness as the person who had eaten the most Big Mac burgers in a lifetime. At the time, Gorske had eaten 32,340 Big Macs.

Gorske broke his own record, which was first recognized in 1999, according to Guinness. At the time, he had eaten 15,490 Big Macs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Though Gorske has tried other kinds of burgers, none have compared to his favorite.

"I had one Burger King Whopper in 1984 and one Topper double burger in 1984," Gorske told Guinness. "There are a lot of other burger chains that I have never had the desire to try."

"I'll probably be eating Big Macs every day for the rest of my life," Gorske added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER