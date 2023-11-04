Georgia officers save mom, child from burning vehicle in dramatic video

A Georgia’s officer’s dramatic rescue of a mother and her child after their SUV caught on fire this week was captured on bodycam.

The video shows Rome Police Department Officer Dow Turrentine race to the crash after he was conducting a traffic stop, FOX 5 reported. The sound of the crash can be heard on the footage.

"I noticed it had flames coming out of the hood of the car, so my main priority was getting whoever was in there out," Turrentine told WSB-TV. "'Please don’t let it blow up.' That’s what’s going through my mind. And ‘please let everybody be OK.’"

Turrentine hurriedly breaks the window with his knife as desperate screams can be heard from the mother and her son still trapped inside.

"Dispatch, the car is almost fully engulfed. We got everybody out of it," Turrentine radios after the victims, identified as Samantha Bostick and her son Liam, were safely pulled out of the SUV.

He added, "We tried to use fire extinguishers on this vehicle, but it’s too engulfed," as the body camera shows the SUV burning.

A bystander named Christopher Jones helped the officers free the two passengers.

"Petrified, just screaming, very upset," Jones told WSB-TV of the boy. "I’m sure it was very traumatic for him. He just had a little bump on his head."

The Rome Police Department said in a statement, "Although the personnel we employ as representatives of the Rome Police Department are trained to respond and react in dangerous and life-threatening situations such as the accident described, we still are amazed and grateful for the immediate call-to-action and level of response that our officers present."

Bostick was taken to a hospital and will need knee surgery, FOX 5 reported. Liam was checked out at an emergency room and released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.