Man enlists 29 friends to help surprise wife with roses on 30th anniversary

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
C’mon, man. You’re making us all look bad.

A man preparing to celebrate his 30th wedding anniversary surprised his wife with a 30-rose gesture at the Bristol Airport in North Somerset, just outside of Bristol, England.

Julie Raby, 51, had arrived at the airport to meet her husband Mark, 52, who was flying back home after participating in a rugby tournament with his friends in Poland.

Mark had reportedly wanted to thank his wife for allowing him to go in the first place, so he enlisted the help of rugby buddies for an anniversary surprise Julie would never forget, according to Bristol Live.

As Mark’s friends exited the aircraft, each one approached the waiting Julie and handed her a single rose. This continued until Julie was holding 29 roses, at which point Mark arrived with the final flower.

"We were going out for a meal that evening so I thought that would be the romance for the day, I thought I was just picking him up from the airport,” Julie said.

"It was a huge surprise, it was very romantic."

The airport staff, too, was glad to help with Mark’s touching gesture.

"It was so special to be part of this surprise for Julie.  It was one of those very special heartwarming moments,” said Jacqui Mills, a spokesperson for the Bristol Airport.

The facility later shared footage of the sweet moment on Facebook, where it has racked up more than 20,000 views.

Mark, meanwhile, was thrilled at how the surprise played out.

"She had tears in her eyes,” he said, per Bristol Live. “It was my way of saying 'thank you' after 30 years of marriage."