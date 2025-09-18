Fox News Digital's News Quiz: September 19, 2025

A Christian man was "not welcome" in this city, and on Wednesday ABC confirmed it was pulling Jimmy Kimmel's show. Can you answer the questions in this week's News Quiz?



Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz.

Looking for more of a challenge?

Winning Powerball tickets were sold in two states in last week's News Quiz.

Test yourself on burger bites and sporty stars in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!