Fox News Digital's News Quiz: September 12, 2025

This Illinois congresswoman cast a spotlight on Gov. JB Pritzker in a new bill, and the winning Powerball tickets were sold in which two states? Can you answer this week's News Quiz?



Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz.

Looking for more of a challenge?

President Trump amped up his ongoing spat with Rosie O’Donnell in last week's News Quiz.

Test yourself on autumn amusements and federal firsts in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!