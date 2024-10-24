Fox News Digital's News Quiz: October 25, 2024

An E. coli outbreak at McDonald’s was first linked to one menu item. Do you know which dish it was?

Test your knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz! Try to get a perfect score.

App users: Click here.

A pop star fell through a trapdoor on stage while performing. Take last week's News Quiz here to find out who it was!

Test yourself on Halloween, history and seasonal foods in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!