Fox News Digital's News Quiz: October 18, 2024

Israeli officials confirmed military forces in Gaza killed the leader of Hamas on Thursday. Do you know the terror chief's name?

Test your knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz! Try to get a perfect score.

App users: Click here.

A reality star sparked outrage over some "tacky" Halloween decorations. Take last week's News Quiz here to find out who it was!

Test yourself on iconic locations, fall foods and a new film announcement in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!