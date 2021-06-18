Fox Nation supports America's veterans with 1776 challenge

With the Fourth of July quickly approaching, Fox Nation has teamed up with Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB) to support America’s veterans with the 1776 challenge.

Team RWB says the challenge "will showcase our commitment to the men and women who have served our country in support of our nation’s progress toward a more perfect union."

Over the 18 day challenge, participants will complete 1,776 reps of different exercises. On Day 2, Fox Nation’s Abby Hornacek demonstrates leg raises and seated leg raises. Exercises in the remaining challenge include push-ups, bicycle crunches, squats and planks.

"We are so proud to support our veterans," Hornacek said of Fox Nation’s sponsorship of the challenge.

Fox Nation is also offering active-duty military and veterans a one-year free membership on the streaming service.

