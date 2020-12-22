Florida woman delivers 124 Christmas trees to struggling families

A woman in Florida is spreading holiday cheer by delivering Christmas trees to families in need this year.

Kathy Jones, from Brevard County, Florida, noticed that struggling families were posting on social media about needing Christmas trees back in October, according to Florida Today.

She decided to ask for donations on a local Facebook group and since then, she has delivered more than 100 artificial trees to Florida families.

"It’s been a chaotic year, not having the freedom that we've always had to get out and do things and now, life has changed for everybody," Jones told Florida Today. "And then a Christmas tree with lights on, it brings about a peace, a joy."

On Friday, Jones posted on Facebook that she had made her last delivery, which brought her total to 124 Christmas trees.

"The overwhelming response from people who were in need was definitely heart-touching," Jones told WESH.

"Words just don’t describe the joy it felt for me to see the joy in those children," she added.

Cheryl Daly was one of the people who received a Christmas tree from Jones. She told WESH that she was out of work last month and probably wouldn’t have been able to get a tree without Jones’s help.

"To me, it symbolizes family time," Daly told the station. "It’s always brought good memories at Christmas."

Jones told WESH that her faith is what drives her to deliver the Christmas trees.

"Christmas for me is all about Christ," she said.