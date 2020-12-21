Army of military children decorate masks for front-line heroes

Front-line workers such as mail clerks, military personnel, delivery drivers and health care providers are everyday heroes risking their lives to keep Americans safe, military wife Christy Hanbyul Na told FOX News.

Because they're working in essential industries, they must physically show up at their jobs every day, despite the risk of contracting COVID-19, the deadly virus that has killed more than 300,000 people in the U.S. More than 18 million have been infected.

To lift their spirits, Na, whose husband is a third-year resident at a hospital in Sacramento, Calif., sent gifts filled with homemade masks to droves of workers throughout the community.

But she didn't do it alone. She had the help of many tiny hands.

During her downtime, Na taught herself how to sew face masks. With her new skill, she created and distributed well over 100 masks at two elementary schools on the Travis Air Force Base in Northern California so the kids can help decorate them.

She called it the "frontline superhero mask project."

So children from the Scandia Elementary School and the Travis Elementary School grabbed the masks from a collection bin at their respective schools and got to work.

Most of their parents are front-line workers, she said.

Na said she wanted to have military children and military families "combined hands" to show their appreciation "for all of the frontline workers that are working so hard for all of us right now."

Na took the decorated masks and let them sit for about 72 hours. She also threw them in the dryer in an effort to kill any germs and combined them into an even bigger care package.

Each came with some candy, a thank you card, and a picture of some of the children who made the masks.

"I just wanted the children to know and understand that...Captain America is just the only superhero that you see," she said. "It's those grocery store workers, the mail clerk at the postal office, the firefighters, the police officers, the nurses, the janitorial staff at the hospital."

Na is donating about 40 gift bags, with three to five masks in each, to front-line workers at Travis Air Force Base, as well as in several nearby cities including Sacramento, Vacaville and Fairfield, during Christmas week.