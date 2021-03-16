Florida hotel plans to have influencer-styled wedding packages for trendy couples

A Florida hotel that is scheduled to open in St. Pete Beach this summer has announced it is offering stylized wedding packages that are sure to get Instagram likes.

Bellwether Beach Resort is calling its upcoming wedding service "Styled with Love," which will tap wedding vendors, publications and influencers for their design and planning expertise.

Couples who opt for a Styled with Love wedding can expect their nuptials to be picture perfect and trendy.

"Anyone who has gone through the wedding planning process knows how overwhelming it can be. It’s easy to click through blogs and pin items on Pinterest but putting it all together is an entirely different story," Bellwether’s Director of Catering Courtney Blount-Mannix said, in a press release. "Our Styled with Love program aims to make things easier for engaged couples. At Bellwether, you’ll be able to pick out a wedding design you love and book everything in it, rather than searching around for so many individual components."

Currently, there are four influential collaborators who are a part of the Styled with Love program, including lifestyle blogs McKennaBleu.com and Shades of Pinck, event consulting firm Andi Soirees and wedding blog Marry Me Tampa Bay.

To highlight what Styled with Love weddings can look like at the Bellwether Beach Resort, each collaborator put together a styled shoot that illustrates their capabilities.

McKenna Bleu styled a romantic pastel pink, cream and gold shoot while Megan Pickney Rutherford from Shade of Pinck styled a contemporary red, brown and gold shoots.

Meanwhile, Andi Lipton of Andi Soirees styled a coastal-themed wedding with plenty of sandy hues while Anna Coats of Marry Me Tampa Bay styled a tropical-themed wedding with lush greens, pinks and orange.

"We live in a social media-driven culture and this is particularly prominent when it comes to weddings; just look at the trend of custom wedding hashtags. Brides and grooms want to share their special day with the world and they want that special day to be nothing short of perfect – including visually," a spokeswoman for Bellwether Beach Resort told Fox News. "As our culture does with so many things, we look to those we follow on social media channels like Instagram to inspire us – be that with fashion, interior design, and within other segments of our lives. You could liken this Styled with Love program to hiring a professional stylist, except it’s for your wedding rather than your closet.

Aside from its social media-savvy collaborators, Bellwether Beach Resort’s Styled with Love packages commission florals from By the Bay Floral Design Studio and décor from created Fuel4, an event design company.

The resort also works with wedding photographer Avery Davis, so every moment can be captured.

Styled with Love décor packages will start at $150 per person while food and beverage will be priced separately.