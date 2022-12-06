Caught on video: Adorable toddler takes extra precautions when unloading the dishwasher

An adorable three-year-old boy was caught on video helping his mom unload the dishwasher — with an incredible and funny twist.

Levi is a three-year-old twin from Ontario, Canada, who enjoys helping his parents with household duties.

Mom of two Melinda Pasqua told Fox News Digital that she taught her boys at a young age how to handle — very carefully — potentially harmful objects around the house.

In the viral video, Levi can be seen picking up a knife from the dishwasher.

He then points the knife down toward the ground — and then very carefully places it in the correct drawer.

"They [the twins] have always wanted to help, getting into things … So I taught them at a very young age to point sharp things down," she said.

The video of Levi went viral on TikTok — with over 11.7 million views and 1.5 million likes at the time of this report.

"Kids get into everything, whether you’re looking or not," she said.

"So, I wanted to teach safe handling early on," the mom said.

Pasqua said Levi and his twin brother Leo are normally attached at the hip — but Leo was sleeping when she took this video, as it was early in the morning.

"They are quirky, keep us laughing, love to help …"

Pasqua noted that this might have been the only time the boys were apart.

"They are quirky, keep us laughing, love to help, are very expressive and listen to every word carefully," she said.

The stay-at-home mom said she and her husband don’t want to put pressure on the boys to help with chores.

They'd rather include them in day-to-day, real-life tasks to get them involved.

"They love to help with laundry, make their beds, sort recycling … but it is never forced," she said.

Pasqua said she hopes the boys continue their love of everyday tasks instead of seeing this type of work as chores.