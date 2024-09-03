Florida deputy who was once paralyzed walks into his retirement party

After a freak accident left him paralyzed, a Florida officer walked into retirement — literally one step at a time.

Over two years ago, Master Deputy Harold "Hal" Davis of the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) fell from a ladder while doing yard work at his home, leaving him unable to walk, officials with the OCSO posted on X.

"Doctors told Master Deputy Hal Davis he may never walk again. Today he stepped into his retirement party," the post said.

In a video, Davis walked into his retirement party unassisted.

Davis served on the force with the OCSO for 17 years but spent a total of 32 years in law enforcement.

Since his fall, Davis has been using a wheelchair, but throughout his recovery, he "was determined to walk again and finish his career with OCSO," according to the post.

Despite the accident, which left Davis with a severe spinal cord injury and unable to breathe as his wife administered CPR, he has had a strong recovery, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

The OCSO noted that Davis served Orange County in a variety of ways, including as a court security deputy and as part of the court security response team.

"[He] was honored for training judges and state attorneys on courtroom safety," OCSO officials wrote on social media.

Davis also defied the odds in March 2023 by walking his daughter down the aisle at her wedding, a dream he thought had been shattered after his accident, according to Fox Television Stations.

Davis and his wife, Cynthia, have been keeping their friends updated on his recovery journey through a GoFundMe account.

Davis' retirement ceremony took place Aug. 30 and was welcomed by his family and fellow officers with joyous applause.

"Congratulations on your retirement, Hal! Your service has been invaluable, and your resilience continues to be inspiring," the OCSO's post said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Orange County Sheriff's Office for comment.