Florida deputies rescue 5-year-old girl with autism who wandered into swamp: 'We were looking for you'

Deputies in Florida recently saved a Tampa girl who was reported missing and found in a swampy, wooded area.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) posted a video on Facebook showing the rescue, which took place on Monday evening.

"On February 26, 2024, at 5:10 p.m., #teamHCSO's Aviation Unit was called to assist deputies in locating a five-year-old autistic child who had wandered away from home in Tampa," the HCSO wrote on Facebook.

"In under an hour, our deputies were able to locate the girl, who was found unharmed and returned to her family."

The officer's aviation unit used a thermal imaging camera to find the girl.

The video posted by the HCSO shows friendly deputies approaching the girl and trying to help her out of the swamp.

"Come here, sweetie," a deputy is heard saying in the footage. "Come on, sweetheart."

In the bodycam footage, a deputy is seen embracing the child.

"Hi, baby girl. Let's get you out of the water," he said.

"You were walking quite a bit, sweetheart," a deputy said to the girl after she was taken to a law enforcement vehicle. "We were looking for you, sweetheart."

Sheriff Chad Chronister commended the officers, saying that their "quick action saved the day, turning [a] potential tragedy into a hopeful reunion."

"Their dedication shows what service and protection are all about here at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office," Chronister said in a statement.

A representative at the HCSO told Fox News Digital that the girl's parents were at home when she wandered off. At this time, no charges will be filed.