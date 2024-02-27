Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Florida deputies rescue 5-year-old girl with autism who wandered into swamp: 'We were looking for you'

Bodycam footage shows law enforcement finding the child who wandered away from her Tampa, Florida, home

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Deputies rescue young Florida girl with autism who wandered into swampy woods Video

Deputies rescue young Florida girl with autism who wandered into swampy woods

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced that its deputies saved a 5-year-old girl in Tampa, Florida, after she wandered into a swamp and became lost. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Deputies in Florida recently saved a Tampa girl who was reported missing and found in a swampy, wooded area.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) posted a video on Facebook showing the rescue, which took place on Monday evening.

"On February 26, 2024, at 5:10 p.m., #teamHCSO's Aviation Unit was called to assist deputies in locating a five-year-old autistic child who had wandered away from home in Tampa," the HCSO wrote on Facebook.

"In under an hour, our deputies were able to locate the girl, who was found unharmed and returned to her family."

Split image of deputy rescuing little girl

Florida deputies recently saved a child with autism after she wandered through the woods in Tampa. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

The officer's aviation unit used a thermal imaging camera to find the girl. 

The video posted by the HCSO shows friendly deputies approaching the girl and trying to help her out of the swamp.

"Come here, sweetie," a deputy is heard saying in the footage. "Come on, sweetheart."

Deputy crouching down to pick up girl in swamp

Video posted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows friendly deputies approaching the girl. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

In the bodycam footage, a deputy is seen embracing the child.

"Hi, baby girl. Let's get you out of the water," he said.

"You were walking quite a bit, sweetheart," a deputy said to the girl after she was taken to a law enforcement vehicle. "We were looking for you, sweetheart."

Aerial shot of girl walking through woods

The aviation unit of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office used a thermal imaging camera to find the girl. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Sheriff Chad Chronister commended the officers, saying that their "quick action saved the day, turning [a] potential tragedy into a hopeful reunion."

"Their dedication shows what service and protection are all about here at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office," Chronister said in a statement.

Sheriff carrying little girl out of swamp

Sheriff Chad Chronister commended the officers who saved the girl. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

A representative at the HCSO told Fox News Digital that the girl's parents were at home when she wandered off. At this time, no charges will be filed.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.