Florida child calls 911 to 'hug a deputy': Officials

A child in Florida called 911 because he wanted to hug a deputy, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said that Deputy Pracht responded to a disconnected call from a house in Riverview, Florida on Tuesday when realizing it wasn't an emergency call.

"To be honest, he doesn't even know what 911 is," the mother told the deputy as seen in body camera video.

She asked her son, "Did you call this gentleman?"

"Well, I wanted to give him a hug!" the young boy could be heard saying.

The young child could be seen on a doorbell camera running up to the deputy and giving him a hug.

"I know what your phone number is, it's 911," the child said to the deputy.

Pracht used the incident as a chance to tell the young child that 911 is only for emergencies.

"We deeply appreciate the genuine kindness shown by this young child. Our deputies are more than willing to share a hug and spread love to children in our community. However, it's essential for everyone to remember that 911 is a lifeline for emergencies," said Sheriff Chad Chronister."We are here to help, and we encourage parents and educators to teach children about the appropriate use of emergency services."