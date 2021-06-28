Flinstone house owner settles with California town, will be allowed to keep cartoon-inspired additions

It’s time for one homeowner in California to rock out.

After several years of fighting, the town of Hillsborough has decided to allow a house designed to look like it’s out of "The Flintstones" to keep additions recently made to the property. The town had previously taken the homeowner to court, claiming that she had violated local codes.

Florence Fang, a retired publishing mogul, first made headlines back in 2019 when the town sued her for making alterations to her property, which included putting metal sculptures of dinosaurs in her yard, adding various "Flintstones" related imagery and other additions. Prior to this, the house had already been somewhat famous for its physical design, which many said already resembled the style of the popular cartoon show.

The town, however, had declared the sculptures a visible eyesore, the Associated Press reports. An attorney for the town also argued that regardless of theme, residents were required to get permits before installing such sculptures.

When Fang did not comply with stop-work orders, the town sued in 2019. Fang fought back, however, and countersued.

A decision was reached last Thursday which will allow Fang to keep her Flintstones-themed additions. The Associated Press reports that the settlement says that Fang will apply for building permits while the town will review and approve various landscaping improvements. The town will also reportedly pay Fang $125,000.

Aside from sculptures of Fred Flintstone and Barney Rubble, Fang’s front yard includes a variety of decorations, not all of which are Flintstones related. Fox News previously reported that Fang had purchased the house in 2017 for $2.8 million.