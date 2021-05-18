NYC unveils highest infinity pool in Western Hemisphere

If you have a fear of heights, this may not be for you.

Brooklyn’s tallest residential tower, Brooklyn Point, just unveiled the highest infinity pool in the Western Hemisphere — beating out Singapore’s 492-foot-high pool for the title.

Designed by world-renowned architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox, the pool sits atop the 68-story tower featuring a sculptural façade with oversized windows at 138 Willoughby St.

While it’s nearly double the height of Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Hotel pool, it’s not the highest in the world. The tallest infinity pool in the entire world is located at the Address Beach Resort in Dubai and stands at just over 964 feet high.

With panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline, the pool, which is heated, will be open to residents of Brooklyn Point annually from the spring through the fall.

The project took over three years to complete, initially beginning construction in early 2018.

This marks the first development project for Extell, the same company responsible for the 1,550-foot-tall Central Park Tower.

The pool deck will include outdoor showers, changing rooms and plenty of space for al fresco dining. It will also come with its own stargazing observatory, and there will be open-air movie screenings.

Brooklyn Point features 483 luxury apartments that range from studios to three-bedroom apartments, with the cheapest residence starting at $900,000.

Amenities of the building include the triple-height Park Lounge with a signature bar, salon, fireplace and co-working space, as well as a chef’s demonstration kitchen, wine library, game lounge, screening and performance room, private study, children’s playroom and a health and wellness facility with an indoor saltwater swimming pool.

Other features include a 35-foot rock climbing wall, yoga studio, infrared sauna, squash and basketball court, children’s playground, landscaped rooftop retreat with a sundeck, al fresco dining areas, changing rooms, showers, an outdoor movie screening space and more.

Sales for the tower are being handled by "Million Dollar Listing" star Ryan Serhant.

"With soaring views of the Manhattan skyline as the backdrop, this pool is unprecedented and incomparable to anything else out there," Serhant told The Post. "It has over 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities in addition to intelligent pricing. It is one of the best buys in Brooklyn and there is just so much to love about it."

"It’s simply amazing," he added.

In late 2019, Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie purchased the building’s $3.9 million penthouse.

The developers also plan on adding a spa equipped with a sauna, men’s and women’s steam rooms and a hot tub.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.