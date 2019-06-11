Former 'Fixer Upper' star Joanna Gaines announces second cookbook in Instagram post

Former “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines has revealed the latest venture she’s cooking up.

“After months of developing and finalizing recipes, we are excited to start shooting Volume Two of our cookbook!” the mother of five, 41, captioned the post on Instagram on Monday.

“Gonna have to talk with this little one’s agent about his on-set behavior…” she added, referring to her 11-month-old son, Crew.

Gaines did not detail when the book is slated to be released or what type of recipes will be offered. But fans were quick to express excitement.

“What? I just finished cooking every recipe from Vol. 1, I guess I have a new challenge ahead!” wrote one person.

“Yay! Can’t wait to see it!” said a second.

“Omg so excited!” commented a third.

The first edition — “Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering” — was released in April 2018, per People. And it was a hit, eventually receiving a Goodreads Choice Awards nomination for Best Food & Cookbooks, according to the publication.

The news comes after Gaines’ husband, Chip, recently admitted he’s messed up plenty of times as a parent.

“I made every mistake in the book with Drake and Ella both,” the 44-year-old said, in part, about his eldest two children.

