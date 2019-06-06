Chip Gaines admits parenting mishaps as father of five: ‘I made every mistake in the book’

Chip and Joanna Gaines have their hands full with five children and Chip has admitted he’s messed up plenty of times as a dad.

“I made every mistake in the book with Drake and Ella both,” the 44-year-old told People about his eldest two children. “There’s lots of stories of me leaving kids places I shouldn’t have left them. I’ve forgotten birthdays. Afterward, you’re like, ‘I’m the worst person.’”

The former “Fixer Upper” star went on to add: “But I’m a firm believer that it’s the mistakes that make us who we are. We learn the most from them, and I think that goes for parenting as well.”

Chip also told the outlet that in the early days of parenting, he was “a bit more adventurous than maybe your typical first-time father.”

However, he added that he and Joanna were still “scared to death because you have no idea what you’re doing.”

“There were definitely great books out there, but we thought, ‘Hey, we could figure this out as good as anybody.’ At the end of the day we really considered it a big adventure,” he said.

Chip and Joanna, whose five kids are Drake, 14, Ella, 12, Duke, 10, Emmie, 9, and Crew, 11 months, recently celebrated their 16-year wedding anniversary.

The father of five also opened up about his lifestyle before he met Joanna. He told People he was “too selfish” in other past relationships until he met his future wife when she was working at her father's automotive shop in Waco, Texas.

"It felt like there was this real transition. I matured and grew up," he told the magazine. "It just kind of clicked in my brain: 'This is going to work.'"

But even after the two married in 2003, Chip said he went through an adjustment period.

"I had to make a lot of changes. I had to be a better person. But when I thought about the idea of being an 80-year-old man sitting on a rocking chair with my beautiful wife, and for she and I to have made it [that far], I got really excited," she said.

