LIFESTYLE

Five-legged lamb gets second chance after Mississippi woman open home and heart for rehabilitation

'It’s the most rewarding thing to give up your time to get an animal the opportunity to live,' Natalie Renot says

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published
Five-legged lamb gets new home with Mississippi woman

Five-legged lamb gets new home with Mississippi woman

Natalie Renot, who has a passion for rehabilitating animals, told Fox News Digital that she rescued a five-legged lamb that was covered in maggots. (Natalie Renot via Facebook)

A five-legged lamb, named Spider-Lamb, got a second chance at life after a Mississippi woman took him in just in time for the Easter holiday.

"He is definitely one loved lamb by everyone who sees him," Natalie Renot told Fox News Digital.

Renot, who is passionate about rehabilitating animals that need a helping hand, said that Spider-Lamb was in rough shape when she rescued him earlier this week. 

"My vet didn’t think he was going to pull through," Renot said. "He was infested with maggots, and he had a bad infection and an extremely high fever, but he pulled through!!"

Spider-Lamb

Spider-Lamb was born with five legs and recently rescued by Natalie Renot. (Natalie Renot via Facebook)

    Natalie Renot said that Spider-Lamb was in rough shape when she rescued him. (Natalie Renot via Facebook)

    Spider-Lamb is slowly recovering after he has rescued by Natalie Renot. (Natalie Renot via Facebook)

Natalie Renot

Natalie Renot rescued Spider-Lamb on Monday. (Natalie Renot via Facebook)

Renot said that the adorable sheep will undergo hernia surgery in April.

"Unfortunately, the hernia has to be corrected because his intestines are inside his testicles and that’s why they are so massive," Renot explained. "It’s not something he can live with for a while."

"We scheduled his surgery for the end of April to let it heal completely, so he'll be healthy for his hernia surgery," she said.

Spider-Lamb

Spider-Lamb is enjoying life at Natalie Renot's 40-acre farm in Mississippi. (Natalie Renot via Facebook)

Natalie and the lamb

Natalie and Spider-Lamb at the vet. Spider-Lamb will need hernia surgery in April. (Natalie Renot via Facebook)

The little lamb is now spending his days on Renot's 40-acre farmland in Biloxi, learning how to navigate life with all five legs.

"His fifth leg will stay," Renot said. "It doesn’t get I’m his way at all."

Natalie and the lamb

Natalie Renot said that she began giving animals, like Spider-Lamb, a second chance seven years ago. (Natalie Renot via Facebook)

Renot said that she began rehabilitating animals, like Spider-Lamb, seven years ago.

"It started off with cats first and then with farm animals," Renot said. 

She said that helping animals is one of the "most rewarding" things.

"It’s stressful, it’s depressing, it’s losing a lot of sleep, but it’s also the most rewarding thing to give up your time to get an animal the opportunity to live," Renot said.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.