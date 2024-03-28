As Easter nears, our world can be changed only by the truth of the resurrection, says Rev. Franklin Graham

FIRST ON FOX: Easter Sunday, and the hope that the resurrection of Jesus Christ offers, is the solution to the world's major ills, Rev. Franklin Graham told Fox News Digital in exclusive comments ahead of the most significant holiday in Christianity.

"As we approach Easter, the need for Jesus Christ is so evident in the world around us," said Graham via email.

He shared his thoughts just ahead of the airing of his Easter message from Israel, which will be shown on Easter Sunday on Fox News Channel at 12 noon ET. It's part of Fox News' special coverage of the Easter holiday across its programs.

Graham is president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, as well as of Samaritan's Purse.

Presently, the world is "bombarded by hate, crime and violence that fills our news feeds day after day, night after night," said Graham.

People who are facing loneliness "and a basic lack of hope" turn to destructive relationships, substances and other things to attempt to fill a void in their lives, said Graham.

"That never works," he said.

"Forgiveness, new life and hope only comes through a personal relationship with Him."

What does work, however, is embracing the miracle that occurred on the first Easter Sunday two millennia ago, said the distinguished faith leader: the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his death on the cross.

"It's about God sending His Son to die on a cross to pay the penalty for your sins and my sins — the penalty of death, paid in full — so that we can experience forgiveness, new life and hope that only comes through a personal relationship with Him," said Graham.

Easter, he said, is a celebration of Christ's victory over sin and death.

"If we are willing to confess our sins, repent or turn from our sins, and believe, on Jesus’ name, we can be saved for eternity," he said.

Graham noted that in John 11:25-26, Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me, shall never die. Do you believe this?"

Said Graham, "I believe."

With his upcoming Easter message from Israel, Graham "wants to share the Good News, which is the Gospel, with as many people as I can for as long as I can."

This message, he said, is "the only truth that can change lives and change the world," regardless of a person's background, nationality or present location.

"Even if you’ve never stepped foot in a church — God’s gospel is the same for all people and it’s the only thing that has the power to transform the human heart, our communities and the world," he said.

"He is risen, indeed!"

Graham's annual Easter message for 2024 was filmed just outside the Old City of Jerusalem, at a location some believe was the tomb of Jesus Christ.

"Here in Israel, there is a lot of grief and a lot of sorrow, but it’s not just in Israel. We see this all over the world, and many people are wondering, ‘Is there any hope?’" said Graham in the message.

"As we celebrate Easter, we celebrate an empty tomb. We celebrate a risen Savior."

"As we celebrate Easter, we celebrate an empty tomb. We celebrate a risen Savior. This is the hope that we have," he said just ahead of this all-important holiday in Christianity around the world.

The message also features music from three-time Grammy Award-winning artist and Christian music icon Michael W. Smith, who will also perform a brand-new song. (Smith released his fifth Christmas album this past December.)

In 2023, Graham filmed his Easter message from Rome.

Fox News Channel will feature special coverage surrounding the Easter holiday across its programs, according to media materials shared by Fox News Media.

On Easter Sunday, from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Easter Sunday, Fox News will broadcast live Easter Sunday services from Vatican City with Pope Francis.

Then, at 12 p.m., Franklin Graham will deliver his Easter message from Israel, as noted.

"Fox & Friends Weekend" will also present a holiday edition of its program (6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET) with co-hosts Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Will Cain featuring Easter-themed segments throughout.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.