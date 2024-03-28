Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lent and Life

As Easter nears, our world can be changed only by the truth of the resurrection, says Rev. Franklin Graham

Distinguished faith leader will share Easter message from Israel this year as world awaits new life and hope

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
close
Franklin Graham travels to Israel, donates new ambulances Video

Franklin Graham travels to Israel, donates new ambulances

Franklin Graham tours a destroyed house near the Gaza border, describes what Samaritan’s Purse is doing to assist the situation on the ground in Israel.

FIRST ON FOX: Easter Sunday, and the hope that the resurrection of Jesus Christ offers, is the solution to the world's major ills, Rev. Franklin Graham told Fox News Digital in exclusive comments ahead of the most significant holiday in Christianity.

"As we approach Easter, the need for Jesus Christ is so evident in the world around us," said Graham via email. 

He shared his thoughts just ahead of the airing of his Easter message from Israel, which will be shown on Easter Sunday on Fox News Channel at 12 noon ET. It's part of Fox News' special coverage of the Easter holiday across its programs. 

REV. FRANKLIN GRAHAM URGES PRAYER AND PREACHES HOPE AT MEXICAN BORDER

Graham is president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, as well as of Samaritan's Purse.

Presently, the world is "bombarded by hate, crime and violence that fills our news feeds day after day, night after night," said Graham.

With Jesus' death and resurrection, "we can experience forgiveness, new life, and hope," said Rev. Franklin Graham.  (Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

People who are facing loneliness "and a basic lack of hope" turn to destructive relationships, substances and other things to attempt to fill a void in their lives, said Graham.

"That never works," he said. 

"Forgiveness, new life and hope only comes through a personal relationship with Him."

What does work, however, is embracing the miracle that occurred on the first Easter Sunday two millennia ago, said the distinguished faith leader: the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his death on the cross. 

"It's about God sending His Son to die on a cross to pay the penalty for your sins and my sins — the penalty of death, paid in full — so that we can experience forgiveness, new life and hope that only comes through a personal relationship with Him," said Graham. 

Easter, he said, is a celebration of Christ's victory over sin and death. 

Easter message from Israel poster with Franklin Graham

Rev. Franklin Graham's Easter Message from Israel will air at noon ET on Fox News on Easter Sunday. (Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

"If we are willing to confess our sins, repent or turn from our sins, and believe, on Jesus’ name, we can be saved for eternity," he said. 

Graham noted that in John 11:25-26, Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me, shall never die. Do you believe this?"

Said Graham, "I believe."

REV. FRANKLIN GRAHAM BEGINS TOUR OF AMERICA'S 'OVERWHELMED' SOUTHERN BORDER: 'PEOPLE NEED HOPE'

With his upcoming Easter message from Israel, Graham "wants to share the Good News, which is the Gospel, with as many people as I can for as long as I can." 

This message, he said, is "the only truth that can change lives and change the world," regardless of a person's background, nationality or present location.

Franklin Graham and Michael Smith

The special that will be shown on Easter Sunday at 12 noon ET will include a new song from singer Michael W. Smith, shown at left along with Rev. Franklin Graham of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.  (Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

"Even if you’ve never stepped foot in a church — God’s gospel is the same for all people and it’s the only thing that has the power to transform the human heart, our communities and the world," he said. 

"He is risen, indeed!"

PRAY FOR THE 'BRAVE' CHRISTIANS OF UKRAINE DURING LENT, SAYS RELIGIOUS FREEDOM ADVOCATE

Graham's annual Easter message for 2024 was filmed just outside the Old City of Jerusalem, at a location some believe was the tomb of Jesus Christ. 

"Here in Israel, there is a lot of grief and a lot of sorrow, but it’s not just in Israel. We see this all over the world, and many people are wondering, ‘Is there any hope?’" said Graham in the message. 

"As we celebrate Easter, we celebrate an empty tomb. We celebrate a risen Savior."

"As we celebrate Easter, we celebrate an empty tomb. We celebrate a risen Savior. This is the hope that we have," he said just ahead of this all-important holiday in Christianity around the world.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The message also features music from three-time Grammy Award-winning artist and Christian music icon Michael W. Smith, who will also perform a brand-new song. (Smith released his fifth Christmas album this past December.) 

arena with Franklin Graham on jumbotron

A crowd of 18,000 people came to Rome during the weekend of Nov. 4-5, 2023, to see and hear Franklin Graham preach.  (Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

In 2023, Graham filmed his Easter message from Rome. 

Fox News Channel will feature special coverage surrounding the Easter holiday across its programs, according to media materials shared by Fox News Media. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

On Easter Sunday, from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Easter Sunday, Fox News will broadcast live Easter Sunday services from Vatican City with Pope Francis.

Then, at 12 p.m., Franklin Graham will deliver his Easter message from Israel, as noted.

Cross and Easter basket

"Even if you’ve never stepped foot in a church — God’s gospel is the same for all people and it’s the only thing that has the power to transform the human heart, our communities and the world," said Rev. Graham this week ahead of Easter. (iStock)

"Fox & Friends Weekend" will also present a holiday edition of its program (6 a.m. to 10 a.m. ET) with co-hosts Pete Hegseth, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Will Cain featuring Easter-themed segments throughout. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.