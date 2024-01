Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A two-year-old dog with big, floppy ears is looking for his forever home after he was surrendered to an animal shelter.

Duke is a bloodhound dog with large eyes and even bigger dark brown ears. He's up for adoption at the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of the Hamptons.

The East Hampton, New York, shelter told Fox News Digital that Duke is "a big mush" who was surrendered from his previous owner in the fall of 2023.

The shelter shared that Duke weighs approximately 67 lbs. and loves to run — noting he needs good exercise and a training schedule in his new home.

Duke walks well on a leash, knows his commands and loves to play with toys, the shelter said.

He was described as an affectionate and loving dog who doesn’t quite know his large size and can be "a goofball."

For that reason, Duke is looking for a new home in which any children present are over the age of 12.

ARF said that Duke has a stronger sniffer, as most bloodhounds do, and likes to follow his nose to catch new scents.

With Duke’s energy and curiosity, he would be a better fit for a home that has a yard and a fence of some capacity.

He is friendly and likes to meet and play with other dogs, preferably those who are similar to his size.

Anyone interested in adopting Duke should know that ARF described him as "dog selective" and "cat curious."

Bloodhound dogs typically weigh between 90–110 pounds for males and 80–100 pounds for females and live generally for 10 to 12 years, according to the American Kennel Club.

They are also typically affectionate with family, and relatively good with children and other dogs, per the AKC.

Located roughly 2½ hours east of Manhattan, ARF built a "Forever Home" last year, which includes a welcome center, a kennel for dogs and a training center in their new facility.

Anyone interested in adopting Duke can visit arfhamptons.com for more information.

