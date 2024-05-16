Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle Newsletter

Fisherman leads authorities to 'nuisance species,' plus mouth-watering wing recipe to try

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Split image of men wrangling bighead carp

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced that 14 massive fish were removed from a pond. (Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'HIGHLY UNUSUAL' – A local angler alerted Colorado authorities to invasive fish in a local pond last week, leading to a massive crackdown on the gigantic creatures. Continue reading...

RARE FIND – A pigeon parachute that was used to carry messages during World War II and D-Day was found in an old shoebox. The unique item, which has been sent to a museum, is reportedly at least 80 years old. Continue reading...

MELT IN YOUR MOUTH – Ahead of summer and beyond, try these tasty chicken wings smothered in a savory rub. Get the recipe...

Grill and wings

Delicious chicken wings smothered in a flavorful rub are perfect to make for Memorial Day and beyond. Get the recipe that was shared by a Kentucky chef with Fox News Digital. (iStock/Anne H. Evans)

CONGRATS, GRAD – Find gifts for graduating kindergartners who are squishmallow collectors, crafters and more. Check out these deals. Continue reading...

'GIGANTIC MOMENT' – A set of quintuplets in New Jersey recently made history after graduating from the same university together. Continue reading...

QUICK Q&A – Dr. Nicole Saphier reveals traits needed for health care leadership — and shares what she wished she knew when she was younger. Continue reading...

Dana Perino Nicole Saphier

Dr. Nicole Saphier tells Dana Perino, "To be able to admit and forgive oneself when we are wrong or make an error is very hard to do, but it’s the only way to move forward and provide the best care for our patients while also maintaining our own wellness." (Fox News)

CRAVING THE BELL? – You can still enjoy Taco Bell in moderation even if you're watching your waistline. Dietitians reveal what to order whenever you're looking to "live mas." Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

This article was written by Fox News staff.