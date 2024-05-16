Fisherman leads authorities to 'nuisance species,' plus mouth-watering wing recipe to try

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'HIGHLY UNUSUAL' – A local angler alerted Colorado authorities to invasive fish in a local pond last week, leading to a massive crackdown on the gigantic creatures. Continue reading...

RARE FIND – A pigeon parachute that was used to carry messages during World War II and D-Day was found in an old shoebox. The unique item, which has been sent to a museum, is reportedly at least 80 years old. Continue reading...

MELT IN YOUR MOUTH – Ahead of summer and beyond, try these tasty chicken wings smothered in a savory rub. Get the recipe...

CONGRATS, GRAD – Find gifts for graduating kindergartners who are squishmallow collectors, crafters and more. Check out these deals. Continue reading...

'GIGANTIC MOMENT' – A set of quintuplets in New Jersey recently made history after graduating from the same university together. Continue reading...

QUICK Q&A – Dr. Nicole Saphier reveals traits needed for health care leadership — and shares what she wished she knew when she was younger. Continue reading...

CRAVING THE BELL? – You can still enjoy Taco Bell in moderation even if you're watching your waistline. Dietitians reveal what to order whenever you're looking to "live mas." Continue reading...

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

