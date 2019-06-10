Fire chief helps Michigan couple find engagement ring they dropped into lake

A newly engaged couple in Michigan is thanking their lucky stars – and their local fire chief – for finding the bride-to-be’s engagement ring at the bottom of a lake.

On Saturday, Stewart Myers and Erica Zaworski were posing for engagement photos at Lake Harbor Park in Norton Shores when Zaworski accidentally lost the ring in the lake, according to a Facebook post shared by the photographer.

PICS: WEDDING RECEPTION'S 'LUXURY' MEAL LIKENED TO HOSPITAL FOOD

“Towards the end of the session, Erica’s beautiful ring slipped off into the water, and we couldn’t find it,” wrote Jasmine Rogers, also a friend of the couple. “They stayed til the park closed and couldn’t find it.”

The next morning, Rogers shared the unfortunate news to a local community Facebook page, and was soon put into contact with Bob Gagnon, the fire chief of the North Shores, who selflessly offered to help.

“Bob SO KINDLY offered (on his day off, mind you) to meet us there and use his metal detectors to see if we could find the ring,” Rogers wrote.

GEORGIA POLICE OFFICER PULLS OVER GIRLFRIEND, SURPRISES HER WITH PROPOSAL

Shortly afterward, the entire group – Rogers, Gagnon, and Myers and Zaworski, who had resumed the search at 7 a.m. on Sunday – met at the lake to recovered the ring.

And Gagnon, wearing his wetsuit and holding his metal detector, managed to find it.

In footage taken by Rogers, Zaworski is seen embracing Gagnon after he pretends to find a “dime” and shows it to her.

“Thank you so much,” she says, clutching the ring.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Zarowski later thanked Gagnon on Facebook, too, calling him “our very own knight in neoprene armor.”