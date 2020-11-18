FedEx driver gives new basketball hoop to Indiana boy in act of kindness

A FedEx driver’s act of kindness drove an Indiana family to tears -- and got their son even more excited to shoot hoops.

Earlier this month, a FedEx driver named Aubrey gave a new Spalding basketball hoop to a young boy named Elijah, in New Trenton, Indiana.

According to a Facebook post from Elijah’s mother, Coledo Wheeler, the previous hoop “was in really rough shape but still usable.”

Wheeler wrote that Aubrey, who sometimes delivers packages in the area, had seen Elijah with his friends and family playing basketball using the old hoop.

However, after Aubrey left the new hoop for Elijah in the yard, Wheeler said she didn’t even notice it at first. What she did see was a brand new basketball and an instruction manual for the hoop, along with a note.

“Just wanted you and your son to have the best hoop that’ll grow with him and all his friends!” the note said. “It’s wonderful that you guys shoot hoops with him.”

Wheeler said when she read the note, she “instantly started crying” because “a random act of kindness had happened at our home.”

At first, she still couldn’t tell who it was from, but eventually realized it was one of the local FedEx drivers.

Wheeler said she kept the new hoop a secret from her son until he came home from staying with his dad. When they told him who gave it to him, Wheeler said “he knew exactly who Aubrey was.”

“He started crying,” Wheeler wrote. “Instantly he was ready to play some basketball needless to say.”

In an update on the post, Wheeler said that Aubrey came back with sandbags to weigh down the base of the hoop.

Wheeler also said she would have Elijah write a note to Aubrey thanking her for her gift.

“What an awesome amazing thing that she did for him out of pure kindness,” Wheeler wrote. “There are very much still good people in the world.”

