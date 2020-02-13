Expand / Collapse search
Fashion Week events in China postponed amid coronavirus fears

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
These fashion weeks have become fashion victims.

Two major fashion industry events in China have been postponed as a precaution amid fears surrounding the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, previously referred to as the novel coronavirus.

Productions for Shanghai Fashion Week and China Fashion Week in Beijing have been temporarily halted as the number of coronavirus cases in China continues to rise. As of Thursday, over 50,000 people in the country had been reportedly infected with the virus, while the death toll had reached 1,300 worldwide.

Productions for Shanghai Fashion Week and China Fashion Week in Beijing have been temporarily halted as the number of coronavirus cases in China continues to rise. (Visual China Group via Getty Images)

Both Fashion Weeks were slated to begin on March 26, and have been deferred for the foreseeable future, the South China Morning Post reports. No information has yet been released regarding when events might be rescheduled, as “designers, trade show owners, fashion week committees and the local governments have not yet been able to agree on a time slot” that is both viable for brands and be deemed “safe” by the government, reports Women's Wear Daily.

In partnership with Beijing’s Central Committee, State Council and Shanghai’s local government, Shanghai Fashion Week officials announced the news on Monday, postponing what the Business of Fashion calls “the country’s most important fashion moment of the year.” The event has been called off for now as a “precautionary measure” against the COVID-19 virus.

"We hope that everyone will stay vigilant and pay attention to the government’s advice,” said Shanghai Fashion Week executive Lv Xiaolei. “The organization will focus on keeping up trade, communicating with all parties and find a solution to the situation.”

A model walks the runway during the Jasmine Collection show on day 13 of Shanghai Fashion Week 2019 A/W at Minsheng Art Wharf on April 8, 2019 in Shanghai, China.  (Visual China Group via Getty Images)

Reps for China Fashion Week also suspended their plans soon after, according to the Morning Post.

Chinese consumers fuel the world’s largest luxury market, spending over $100 billion annually both at home and abroad, CBS reports.  As brands like Balenciaga, Burberry and Gucci limit their store hours of operation or even shutter their doors altogether in mainland China, it remains to be determined how the ongoing COVD-19 outbreak will ultimately affect luxury brands’ bottom lines.

China has locked down an unprecedented 60 million people in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, which has hit hardest in the city of Wuhan and surrounding towns in the Hubei province.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak