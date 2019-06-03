Fashion Nova pulls 'disrespectful' shirt appearing to feature California Camp Fire

Popular retailer Fashion Nova has removed a controversial shirt from its online store after receiving extreme backlash.

The Los Angeles-based clothing store featured a men’s t-shirt with an image of what appears to be a home burning in the devastating Camp Fire alongside the words “This must be Paradise.”

FASHION NOVA'S RISQUÉ 'CUT-OUT' PANTS FACE CRITICISM ON TWITTER: 'THOSE AREN’T PANTS. STOP IT'

Those on Twitter quickly attacked the brand’s design, specifically that the shirt featured the name of the California town that was nearly destroyed by the 2018 fire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some online have claimed that the shirt was designed in 2018 — before the November 8 fire, although Fashion Nova has not confirmed this.

Fashion Nova did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Camp Fire destroyed more than 153,000 acres and became the deadliest blaze in the state’s history, causing 85 civilian fatalities, before it was finally contained over two weeks after it started. The town of Paradise was one of the hardest hit, losing nearly 19,000 buildings — most of which were residential.