Fashion brand ASOS praised for featuring model with cochlear implant in earrings ad

Fashion critics want ASOS to hear their applause for a current online ad, featuring an earring model with a cochlear implant.

The British brand is currently peddling a pair of small gold hoop earring with a dangling mushroom charm for $6.89, but the whimsical design isn’t what the buzz is about. As seen on the product page, the smiling model is wearing a cochlear implant on her right ear. MyLondon has identified the blonde beauty as model Natasha Ghouri, who was born deaf.

On Tuesday, one fan got Twitter talking when she shouted out the inclusive ad.

"Definitely not crying because of ASOS using an earring model with a hearing aid," Asia Smith tweeted. "It's the first time I've ever seen a model with a hearing impairment, let alone an earring model and it’s so refreshing to see this kind of representation for people like me."

"ASOS if you ever need another hearing impaired model hmu [hit me up]" Smith joked.

In a follow-up note, the fan clarified that she initially, incorrectly called the cochlear implant a hearing aid, confessing she suffered "big ol' brain fart in the midst of my excitement."

Smith’s celebratory post has since gone viral with over 28,000 likes and counting, inspiring others to share their support for the positive representation. Even Ghouri chimed in and thanked her modeling agency for their faith "from the start."

"I’m currently really hard of hearing, I’m sure I’m going to need a hearing aid soon, I was so nervous, but this has honestly made me tear up and made me realize it is completely normal!" one user wrote.

"Omg what! Me too!! That’s so amazing. Never seen any models on any sites with a hearing aid in," another said. "I always wear my hair down because I'm still so self-conscious of it.’

"Isn’t it funny....no one thinks twice at a pair of glasses but hearing aids and cochlear implants are still a bit taboo," one wondered. "I’m hoping by the time I need something (next 5-10 years I think is projected) there’ll be cool funky diamond ones or flashy gold ones."

"This is amazing!" a proud parent exclaimed. "My 5 year old daughter has BL hearing aids, and I really hope that as she grows up this becomes more and more mainstream."