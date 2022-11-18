Family's missing horse found in Utah after 8 years

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

'IT’S A MIRACLE' - After giving up hope and concluding that his beloved horse Mongo had died, Shane Adams of Utah received a shocking surprise after eight years. Continue reading…

'STUCK IN THE MIDDLE' - An airline passenger has sparked debate on social media after he shared his experience of being seated in the middle seat between two parents and their infant child. Continue reading…

'FIRST AMERICAN PAYCHECK' - In a must-see video, Yoel Diaz, an Arizona resident who is originally from Cuba, proudly presents his first paycheck as a UPS driver working in the United States. Continue reading…

TOYOTA ON TOP - Toyota and Lexus dominate the most reliable car brands list, Consumer Reports reveals. And you may be surprised to discover the brand that is last on the list. Continue reading…

'HEY YOU GUYSSSS!' - A house that served as a filming location for the 1985 film "The Goonies" is up for sale in Astoria, Oregon, with a pretty price tag. Continue reading…

NEW LIFE INTO OLD - The Robert Downey Jr.-backed classic car restoration and modification company Kindred Motorworks has revealed its latest model, a 1947-1953 Chevrolet 3100 pickup, has been converted to run on electric power. Continue reading...

CANCEL 'GIVE ME' CULTURE - Ellen Sabin, author of "The Giving Book," and others share ways to teach gratitude and service to our kids this holiday season. Continue reading…

A 'PROFOUND IMPACT' - Michelle Duppong of North Dakota lived for only 31 years before she died of cancer on Christmas Day in 2015 — but she is now one step closer to being recognized as a canonized saint in the Catholic Church. Continue reading…

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Nov. 18, 1883, North American railroads created time zones and reshaped life as we know it. Continue reading…

'RIGHT PLACE, RIGHT TIME' - In an interview with Fox News Digital, Florida photographer Ted Roberts reveals what it was like to capture an incredible image of a heron snatching a baby alligator away from its guardian. Continue reading...

MEET THE AMERICAN - Ahead of Thanksgiving, meet the American who gave the nation our Thanksgiving origin story: Pilgrim Edward Winslow. Continue reading…

ACROSS THE USA - Tommy Pasquale, a 24-year-old from New Jersey, is raising money for America's homeless vets by walking across the entire country. Continue reading…

WHAT'S COOKING? - Shawn Hill of TheGrillingDad reveals one smoky dish for Thanksgiving: A simple, smoked turkey packed with flavor. Try the recipe...

