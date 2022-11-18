Classic 1947 Chevrolet 3100 returns as an electric truck

Kindred Motorworks is ready to inject new life into old pickups.

The Robert Downey Jr.-backed classic car restoration and modification company has revealed its latest model, a 1947-1953 Chevrolet 3100 pickup converted to run on electric power.

The California-based company also offers electric versions of the classic VW Bus, first-generation Ford Bronco and 1969 Chevy Camaro, the latter two of which can also be had with internal combustion engines.

The 3100 is based on an original donor truck, but has been fully refreshed and re-engineered.

It is equipped with an independent double wishbone front suspension, power rack and pinon steering and modern disc brakes.

The 90 hp inline-6-cylinder engine has been replaced with a 294 hp electric motor mounted on the rear axle.

Power comes from a 74-kilowatt-hour battery pack that is good for up to 200 miles of driving between charges.

The charging port is installed in the right rear fender and the functional bed is trimmed in marine grade wood planking. A power outlet fed by a 1000-watt inverter is installed in the bedside.

The interior retains its heritage styling with a bench seat, but is equipped with three-point seatbelts, a rotary gear selector, touchscreen infotainment system and air conditioning, although the air vents mounted at the bottom of the windshield are still functional.

"We take so much pride in every vehicle we make, and the Kindred 3100 is no exception," Kindred CEO Rob Howard said.

"It represents balance—a beautiful design that’s fun and easy to own and drive, but that isn’t afraid to do a little dirty work as well."

That is if you don’t mind getting your $159,000 electric truck dirty, although a variety of custom color and interior treatments are available if you’re willing to spend a bit more on an old-fashioned futuristic truck.